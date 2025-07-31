Collective's Under 25 app crosses 1 million downloads

Under 25 isn't just about scrolling—it's helped over 150,000 students express themselves and even earn rewards through events and creative challenges. The team has hosted over 600 events in 25 cities (plus plenty online), and partnered with more than 350 brands for campaigns that actually involve students' voices. Founder Vijay Subramaniam calls it "a cultural engine" bringing India's digital youth together.

What's next for the Under 25 team?

The app is gearing up to expand into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities soon, aiming to make its creative community even bigger and more inclusive.

If you're looking for a space to create, connect, or just see what other young people across India are doing—this might be worth checking out.