Vivo leads Indian smartphone market in Q1 2025: Counterpoint

Other notable highlights from the report

Nothing continued its hot streak as India's fastest-growing brand for the sixth quarter in a row, fueled by the CMF Phone 2 Pro and more offline stores.

OnePlus saw a strong jump in ultra-premium sales with its new models, even if its overall share dipped slightly.

On the budget side, Lava made waves with a huge 156% growth under ₹10k.

MediaTek kept its lead in chipsets at 47%, but Qualcomm wasn't far behind after a solid boost this quarter.