Vivo leads Indian smartphone market in Q1 2025: Counterpoint
Apple's iPhone 16 was the most popular smartphone in India this spring, helping push overall shipments up by 8% and total market value by 18%.
The big story? More people are choosing premium phones, thanks to tempting deals and easy financing.
Vivo led the pack with a 20% market share, while Samsung and OPPO followed close behind.
Other notable highlights from the report
Nothing continued its hot streak as India's fastest-growing brand for the sixth quarter in a row, fueled by the CMF Phone 2 Pro and more offline stores.
OnePlus saw a strong jump in ultra-premium sales with its new models, even if its overall share dipped slightly.
On the budget side, Lava made waves with a huge 156% growth under ₹10k.
MediaTek kept its lead in chipsets at 47%, but Qualcomm wasn't far behind after a solid boost this quarter.