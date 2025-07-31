Rupee hits record low amid Trump tariff threat

A weaker rupee means imports get pricier, so everyday items and tech could cost more soon. Stock markets felt the hit too, with Nifty 50 and Sensex dipping before bouncing back a bit. Plus, $2 billion in foreign investments left India this month—never a great sign for confidence.

Analysts warn of further fall

It's not just tariffs: global investors are pulling out money, Asian currencies are under pressure from weak Chinese data, and even RBI's efforts haven't reversed the trend.

Analysts say if things don't stabilize, we might see the rupee falling further into early next year.