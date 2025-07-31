Indian CEOs' average pay has doubled in a decade: Study
A new study shows that the average salary for Indian CEOs at listed companies hit ₹7.2 crore in FY24—double what it was a decade ago.
CFOs saw their pay rise too, reaching ₹2.3 crore on average in FY24.
Key findings on pay trends
Manufacturing CEOs took home the biggest paychecks, while service sector CFOs led among their peers.
North Indian execs earned the most, with East India lagging behind no matter the company's size or sector.
Multinational companies paid more than local ones, and salaries jumped at big revenue milestones like ₹5,000 crore and above.
Factors shaping executive salaries today
The report highlights how factors like company size, industry, ownership type, and even location shape executive salaries in India today—useful info for anyone interested in how corporate careers (and compensation) are changing over time.