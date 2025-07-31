US delays tariffs on Indian-made iPhones

What this means for Apple and US consumers

This temporary exemption gives Apple and US buyers a break from sudden price hikes, while also highlighting how much America relies on India for tech manufacturing.

But it's only a two-week window: if the exemption ends, Indian-made iPhones could get more expensive and less competitive compared to those from China or Vietnam.

The decision also shows how global trade policies can shake up supply chains—and why stable US-India trade ties matter for your next phone upgrade.