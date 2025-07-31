US delays tariffs on Indian-made iPhones
The Trump administration just hit pause on a planned 25% tariff for smartphones and electronics from India, meaning Indian-made iPhones won't get pricier—at least for now.
With India now the top supplier of iPhones to the US (Foxconn alone shipped $3.2 billion worth in just three months), this move comes right before tariffs are set to kick in on August 1, 2025.
What this means for Apple and US consumers
This temporary exemption gives Apple and US buyers a break from sudden price hikes, while also highlighting how much America relies on India for tech manufacturing.
But it's only a two-week window: if the exemption ends, Indian-made iPhones could get more expensive and less competitive compared to those from China or Vietnam.
The decision also shows how global trade policies can shake up supply chains—and why stable US-India trade ties matter for your next phone upgrade.