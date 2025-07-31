Dabur's Q1 profit up 2.8% despite weird weather

Highlights from the quarter

Rural sales outpaced urban ones for the fifth quarter straight, with CEO Mohit Malhotra highlighting stronger market share and growing consumer trust across most products.

Dabur also expanded its reach big time—adding 63,000 new outlets and entering another 10,000 villages.

On top of that, their international business soared by nearly 14%.

Even segments like hair care and home care held steady through it all.