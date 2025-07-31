Dabur's Q1 profit up 2.8% despite weird weather
Dabur just posted a 2.8% jump in profit for April-June 2025, hitting ₹514 crore—even though weird weather hurt their summer drinks sales.
Overall revenue nudged up by 1.7%, but if you ignore the impacted categories, growth was a solid 7%.
Basically, Dabur kept things moving even when the season didn't play nice.
Highlights from the quarter
Rural sales outpaced urban ones for the fifth quarter straight, with CEO Mohit Malhotra highlighting stronger market share and growing consumer trust across most products.
Dabur also expanded its reach big time—adding 63,000 new outlets and entering another 10,000 villages.
On top of that, their international business soared by nearly 14%.
Even segments like hair care and home care held steady through it all.
Why you should care
Dabur's story is a cool example of how brands can adapt when things get unpredictable—growing in rural India, going global, and not letting bad weather rain on their parade.
If you're curious about how big companies stay relevant (and profitable) no matter what's thrown at them, this is worth a scroll.