Cognizant to hire 15,000-20,000 freshers in 2025

AI is now writing a 3rd of the company's code

Wage hikes are on the horizon for employees later this year—though the exact timing depends on economic conditions.

Meanwhile, AI is taking center stage: machines now write about 30% of Cognizant's code, and the number of AI projects jumped from 1,400 to 2,500 in just one quarter.

Leadership sounds upbeat about future growth as more clients look for smart tech solutions.