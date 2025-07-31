Next Article
Cognizant to hire 15,000-20,000 freshers in 2025
Cognizant is sticking to its big hiring plans for 2025, aiming to bring in between 15,000 and 20,000 fresh graduates.
The company already added 7,500 new employees in the first half of this year, growing its team to 343,800 by June.
AI is now writing a 3rd of the company's code
Wage hikes are on the horizon for employees later this year—though the exact timing depends on economic conditions.
Meanwhile, AI is taking center stage: machines now write about 30% of Cognizant's code, and the number of AI projects jumped from 1,400 to 2,500 in just one quarter.
Leadership sounds upbeat about future growth as more clients look for smart tech solutions.