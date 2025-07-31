Rolls-Royce profits soar on AI data center demand

The CEO is optimistic about the future

The company's success is tied to some big trends: more airlines are maintaining their fleets, defense spending is up because of global conflicts like Ukraine, and AI tech needs serious power—orders for those systems shot up 85%.

Investors noticed too: Rolls-Royce's stock jumped 10.5%, making it the fifth most valuable company on the London Stock Exchange.

The CEO says smart cost-cutting and new projects like mini nuclear reactors are key to keeping this growth going into the next decade.