Kaytex Fabrics IPO subscribed over 13 times: GMP, key details

Kaytex Fabrics's IPO just wrapped up with a huge response—raising ₹69.81 crore and getting subscribed over 13 times. Shares were offered at ₹171-₹180 each, with both new shares and an offer for sale included.

Key details for investors Retail investors really showed up, subscribing 19.11 times their quota, while non-institutional and institutional buyers also joined in strong.

If you applied, share allotment is set for August 1, and listing on NSE SME happens August 5.

What does Kaytex do? Started in 1996, Kaytex Fabrics makes fast-fashion textiles—think everything from yarn to finished fabric using cotton, viscose, polyester and more.

They're big on digital printing too, letting brands create trendy custom designs quickly.