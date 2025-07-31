Kaytex Fabrics IPO subscribed over 13 times: GMP, key details
Kaytex Fabrics's IPO just wrapped up with a huge response—raising ₹69.81 crore and getting subscribed over 13 times.
Shares were offered at ₹171-₹180 each, with both new shares and an offer for sale included.
Key details for investors
Retail investors really showed up, subscribing 19.11 times their quota, while non-institutional and institutional buyers also joined in strong.
If you applied, share allotment is set for August 1, and listing on NSE SME happens August 5.
What does Kaytex do?
Started in 1996, Kaytex Fabrics makes fast-fashion textiles—think everything from yarn to finished fabric using cotton, viscose, polyester and more.
They're big on digital printing too, letting brands create trendy custom designs quickly.
Financials and use of IPO proceeds
Kaytex has been growing fast: revenue jumped from ₹99 crore in FY23 to ₹153 crore in FY25; net profit tripled to nearly ₹17 crore.
The IPO funds will help build a new warehouse and sales office in Amritsar, upgrade tech for fabric processing, boost working capital, and cover other business needs.