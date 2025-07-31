Next Article
Government just approved ₹6,520cr to make your snacks safer
The government just approved ₹6,520 crore to expand the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana through 2025-26.
This funding will set up 50 new food irradiation units and 100 advanced food testing labs across India—basically, tech that helps keep our food safer and fresher for longer.
What this upgrade means
This upgrade means less food gets wasted after harvest, with preservation capacity going up by as much as 30 lakh metric tons a year.
The new labs will mostly be private and help ensure what we eat meets safety standards.
It's a big step toward better supply chains, less waste, and more competitive Indian exports—so your next snack might just be a little safer (and last longer) thanks to this move.