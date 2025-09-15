Next Article
Adani Enterprises seeks ₹16,500 crore inter-company loan for FY26
Adani Enterprises wants the green light from shareholders to raise its borrowing limit by ₹16,500 crore from Adani Infra for 2025-26—way up from the ₹6,000 crore approved earlier this year.
The extra funds are set to fuel expansion, keep daily operations running smoothly, and support new projects.
Aiming to reduce dependency on external loans
This move is all about making Adani Enterprises financially stronger and less reliant on outside loans.
By August 31, they'd already completed deals worth ₹4,925 crore with Adani Infra—money that's gone into launching new businesses and covering key expenses.
The company says it's focused on staying flexible for future opportunities and growth.