Mutual funds go all in on stocks, cut cash holdings
Business
Indian equity mutual funds made a bold move in August, investing ₹8,900 crore into stocks and trimming their cash piles from ₹1.85 lakh crore to ₹1.76 lakh crore.
Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund led the way, dropping its cash reserves from ₹8,200 crore to just ₹2,000 crore by backing Eternal's Ant Block.
Major stock bets and cash position changes
SBI and ICICI Prudential Mutual Funds also boosted their stock bets with investments of ₹3,100 crore and ₹1,900 crore.
Still, some players like Kotak Mutual Fund played it safe by increasing their cash holdings amid market ups and downs.
On the stock front, funds picked up big names like Infosys and HDFC Bank but trimmed positions in Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and Avenue Supermarts.