US tariffs on Indian goods lead to 14% export dip
Business
India's exports to the US dropped by 14% in August, landing at $6.86 billion.
This comes right after the US imposed tariffs on Indian goods in August—first 25% on August 7, then an additional 25% on August 27, specifically as a response to India buying more oil from Russia.
Even with this dip, the US still holds its spot as India's top export market.
Who are India's major trade partners?
Besides the US, major buyers of Indian goods last month were the UAE ($3.24 billion), Netherlands ($1.83 billion), China ($1.21 billion), and the UK ($1.14 billion).
On the flip side, most of India's imports came from China, followed by Russia and the UAE—showing just how global and interconnected India's trade really is right now.