US tariffs on Indian goods lead to 14% export dip Business Sep 15, 2025

India's exports to the US dropped by 14% in August, landing at $6.86 billion.

This comes right after the US imposed tariffs on Indian goods in August—first 25% on August 7, then an additional 25% on August 27, specifically as a response to India buying more oil from Russia.

Even with this dip, the US still holds its spot as India's top export market.