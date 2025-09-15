Crisil sees credit growth at 11-12% in FY26

Retail credit is set to grow by 13%—faster than last year's 11.7%—driven by factors like GST rationalization and better affordability. Corporate lending will likely rise by just 9%, a bit less than last year. MSME loans are steady but cautious, especially in export-heavy sectors.

Risks to watch out for

Deposits should keep growing too, but households now make up a smaller share (down from 64% in March 2020 to 60% by March 2025).

Non-financial companies are filling that gap, which could shake up deposit stability.

While overall bad loans are down, there's still risk with unsecured retail loans and MSMEs focused on exports—so banks will need to keep a close eye.