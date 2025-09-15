Hero Motors gets SEBI nod for ₹1,200 crore IPO Business Sep 15, 2025

Hero Motors, part of the Hero Group, just got SEBI's green light for a ₹1,200 crore IPO.

The offer breaks down into an ₹800 crore fresh issue and a ₹400 crore offer for sale.

Shares will have a face value of ₹10 each. If they go for a pre-IPO placement of up to ₹160 crore, the fresh issue size will shrink accordingly.