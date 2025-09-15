Hero Motors gets SEBI nod for ₹1,200 crore IPO
Hero Motors, part of the Hero Group, just got SEBI's green light for a ₹1,200 crore IPO.
The offer breaks down into an ₹800 crore fresh issue and a ₹400 crore offer for sale.
Shares will have a face value of ₹10 each. If they go for a pre-IPO placement of up to ₹160 crore, the fresh issue size will shrink accordingly.
Proceeds will go toward debt repayment and business expansion
Hero Motors builds engine and transmission parts for two-wheelers and runs six factories across India, the UK, and Thailand (as of December 2024).
They supply big names like BMW, Ducati, and Harley-Davidson.
Money raised from the IPO will help pay off debt, upgrade their Gautam Buddha Nagar plant, fund new acquisitions, and cover other business needs.
IPO details and shareholding pattern
Shares are split between institutional buyers (50%), retail investors (35%), and non-institutional investors (15%).
Promoters currently own over 91% of the company.
ICICI Securities, DAM Capital Advisors, and JM Financial are managing the IPO process; KFin Technologies is handling registrations.