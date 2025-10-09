Adani Enterprises to raise ₹3,000cr via NCDs
Adani Enterprises just got the green light from its board to raise up to ₹3,000 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) through various permissible modes, including private placement, public issue, qualified institutional placement, or preferential issue.
The move, decided on October 8, gives the company flexibility to issue these in multiple rounds and explore other fundraising routes if needed.
Major capital spend planned for FY26
Adani Enterprises is a major player in energy, infrastructure, logistics, and mining. It's planning a big capital spend of ₹36,000 crore for FY 2025-26 to fuel its expansion.
This new fundraising will help power those ambitious growth plans across its core sectors.
Previous fundraising efforts
Earlier this year, Adani Enterprises raised ₹1,000 crore through NCDs—ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund pitched in ₹300 crore—and had also raised ₹800 crore last year.
These efforts are part of the company's ongoing strategy to manage debt smartly while investing heavily in future projects.