Adani Enterprises to raise ₹3,000cr via NCDs Business Oct 09, 2025

Adani Enterprises just got the green light from its board to raise up to ₹3,000 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) through various permissible modes, including private placement, public issue, qualified institutional placement, or preferential issue.

The move, decided on October 8, gives the company flexibility to issue these in multiple rounds and explore other fundraising routes if needed.