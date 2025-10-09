Asian shares rise on US market boost

AI's influence on global markets

AI isn't just a buzzword—NVIDIA now controls about 85-90% of the AI chip market, and its AI revenue could hit $49 billion this year.

With companies like Huawei also making moves, it's clear AI is shaping where money flows in global markets.

Even with an agreement on the first phase of a peace plan in the Middle East calming nerves, gold and oil prices dipped as investors shifted focus.