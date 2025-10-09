Asian shares rise on US market boost
Asian shares got a boost on Thursday, thanks to a rally in US markets led by artificial intelligence giants.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 both climbed, and even US-listed Chinese stocks joined in.
NVIDIA briefly hit a $4.5 trillion market value, with its CEO Jensen Huang saying demand for their new Blackwell AI chips is "really, really" high.
AI's influence on global markets
AI isn't just a buzzword—NVIDIA now controls about 85-90% of the AI chip market, and its AI revenue could hit $49 billion this year.
With companies like Huawei also making moves, it's clear AI is shaping where money flows in global markets.
Even with an agreement on the first phase of a peace plan in the Middle East calming nerves, gold and oil prices dipped as investors shifted focus.
Global earnings driven by AI
Investors are betting big on AI's future, especially with hopes that US interest-rate cuts might return soon.
The excitement around tech is spreading beyond just American stocks, showing how much AI is driving global earnings—even as spending in places like China stays cautious.