Delhi government to offer loans to small businesses

Different perks for different types of borrowers

The scheme has different perks depending on who you are: small enterprises get 75% coverage from CGTMSE and 20% from the Delhi government;

women entrepreneurs and Agniveer-backed MSMEs get 90% plus an extra 5% from the government;

micro businesses can borrow up to ₹5 lakh with a 95% guarantee.

For 2025-26, the Delhi government has set aside ₹5 crore, with plans to add ₹50 crore more, so there's real backing to help local businesses grow.