Delhi government to offer loans to small businesses
Good news for Delhi's small business crowd—starting soon, you can get a loan of up to ₹10 crore without depositing almost any collateral.
The Delhi government and CGTMSE are teaming up to cover 95% of the risk, making it way easier for micro and small businesses in manufacturing, services, retail, and education sectors to access funds.
Different perks for different types of borrowers
The scheme has different perks depending on who you are: small enterprises get 75% coverage from CGTMSE and 20% from the Delhi government;
women entrepreneurs and Agniveer-backed MSMEs get 90% plus an extra 5% from the government;
micro businesses can borrow up to ₹5 lakh with a 95% guarantee.
For 2025-26, the Delhi government has set aside ₹5 crore, with plans to add ₹50 crore more, so there's real backing to help local businesses grow.