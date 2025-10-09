Tata Capital IPO oversubscribed 1.95 times, to list next week
Tata Capital's IPO just wrapped up with 1.95 times more bids than shares on offer, making it the biggest IPO in India so far this year.
Investors bid for 65.12 crore shares, while only 33.34 crore were available.
The offer included new shares and a sale by Tata Sons and IFC, with the price set between ₹310-₹326 per share.
What does Tata Capital do?
Tata Capital is the financial services arm of the Tata Group. They provide loans, asset management, and advisory services, focusing on consumer finance and small businesses.
They also raised ₹4,642 crore from big institutional investors before the IPO even opened to the public.
How did the different investor categories perform?
The IPO got strong interest across the board. Institutional investors led the way, subscribing 3.4 times their quota, while employees showed a lot of enthusiasm too, subscribing nearly three times their portion.
Retail and non-institutional investors also joined in, with subscriptions just under twice the available shares.
When will shares list?
Tata Capital shares will list on the BSE and NSE on October 13, 2025.
Early signs from the gray market suggest the stock could see a modest bump on debut.