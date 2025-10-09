Tata Capital IPO oversubscribed 1.95 times, to list next week Business Oct 09, 2025

Tata Capital's IPO just wrapped up with 1.95 times more bids than shares on offer, making it the biggest IPO in India so far this year.

Investors bid for 65.12 crore shares, while only 33.34 crore were available.

The offer included new shares and a sale by Tata Sons and IFC, with the price set between ₹310-₹326 per share.