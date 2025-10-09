Next Article
JSW Group revamps board to focus on EVs
Business
JSW Group is making some big moves as it gets ready to launch its first electric vehicles next year.
The company recently revamped the JSW Green Mobility board, bringing in industry veteran Rajiv Mehta after the chief executives of its passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle businesses left the board to focus on their own verticals in August 2025.
JSW project pumped in ₹173 crore
JSW AutoComp was shifted under JSW Green Mobility in September. This is all part of a bigger plan, including their tie-up with China's SAIC for JSW MG Motor India.
To back these ambitions, JSW Project pumped in ₹173 crore this September, after investing ₹1,000 crore just a couple of months earlier, and is also exploring battery tech partnerships with top Chinese firms.