Mahindra plans to split into independent entities: Report Business Oct 09, 2025

Mahindra Group is evaluating the separation of its core businesses—tractors, passenger vehicles (including EVs), and trucks—into independent entities.

The idea is to focus more on its fast-growing automotive side and worry less about the ups and downs of the farming sector.

This shift could help Mahindra sharpen its strategy and make each business stronger on its own.