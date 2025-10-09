Next Article
Mahindra plans to split into independent entities: Report
Mahindra Group is evaluating the separation of its core businesses—tractors, passenger vehicles (including EVs), and trucks—into independent entities.
The idea is to focus more on its fast-growing automotive side and worry less about the ups and downs of the farming sector.
This shift could help Mahindra sharpen its strategy and make each business stronger on its own.
Automotive division now accounts for over half of revenue
From 2021 to 2025, Mahindra's automotive division grew from 35% to 57% of the company's revenue, and its profits (EBIT) jumped from 13% to 42%.
Meanwhile, the farm equipment side has been shrinking.
Analysts think splitting up could help Mahindra use its money and resources better—kind of like what Tata Motors did recently—to stay competitive and efficient.