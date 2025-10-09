Canara Robeco AMC's ₹1,326cr IPO opening soon: Should you invest

Canara Robeco AMC is a joint venture between Canara Bank and Orix Corporation Europe N.V. They manage mutual funds with a strong focus on retail investors—nearly 87% of their monthly average assets under management are from retail investors. As of June this year, they held a 1.5% market share in active equity funds.

Offer for sale by existing shareholders

This IPO is a full Offer For Sale: Canara Bank and ORIX are offloading over 49 million shares combined.

If priced at the upper band, the company's market value will be around ₹5,304 crore.

Share allotment is set for October 14 and trading kicks off on October 16.