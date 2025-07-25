Next Article
Adani Green Energy's stock dips despite strong FY25 results
Adani Green Energy's stock dropped 2% on Friday to ₹999.50—even though the company just posted strong results for FY25.
Revenue jumped to ₹11,212 crore (up from ₹9,220 crore last year) and net profit climbed to ₹1,557 crore.
So, while the share price dipped, business is clearly booming.
Key financial ratios show improving business
The company's debt-to-equity ratio improved a bit (7.29 vs 7.50 last year), showing they're managing debt more wisely.
Return on Equity also ticked up to 13.47%, hinting at stronger profitability.
As a major name in renewables and part of NIFTY NEXT 50, Adani Green looks set for more growth ahead—even if the market takes a breather now and then.