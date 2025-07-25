Adani Green Energy's stock dips despite strong FY25 results

Key financial ratios show improving business

The company's debt-to-equity ratio improved a bit (7.29 vs 7.50 last year), showing they're managing debt more wisely.

Return on Equity also ticked up to 13.47%, hinting at stronger profitability.

As a major name in renewables and part of NIFTY NEXT 50, Adani Green looks set for more growth ahead—even if the market takes a breather now and then.