AIA Engineering's stock drops 2%, yet remains in NIFTY MIDCAP150
AIA Engineering's stock slipped 2% to ₹3,257 in early Friday trading.
Even with this drop, the company is still holding its spot in the NIFTY MIDCAP150 index.
AIA Engineering's latest quarterly revenue and profit figures
The latest quarter saw revenue inch up to ₹1,157 crore and profit rise to ₹280 crore, though yearly revenue was down compared to last year.
To keep shareholders happy, AIA announced a final dividend of ₹16 per share.
The company also remains on track with SEBI rules, sharing financial updates as required.