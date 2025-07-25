Next Article
Why Wipro's ₹5 dividend announcement couldn't save its stock today
Wipro's shares dropped 2% to ₹256.60 on Friday, despite the company announcing a ₹5 per share interim dividend and very bullish sentiment for Wipro according to Moneycontrol analysis.
Good news doesn't always mean instant gains
Even with a solid net profit of ₹3,331.5 crore in Q1 FY25, Wipro's revenue dipped slightly compared to last quarter.
For young investors or anyone tracking tech stocks, it's a reminder that good news doesn't always mean instant gains.
Bonus share plan and big contract, still stock dipped
Wipro rolled out a 1:1 bonus share plan (coming December), plus landed a big Smart Grid contract in Saudi Arabia.
Still, concerns about slowing revenue growth made investors cautious—so the stock took a hit anyway.