MDL share price drops 2.08% on BSE
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) saw its shares slip by 2.08% to ₹2,898 on Friday morning.
As a major player in the NIFTY MIDCAP 150, MDL's moves often set the tone for India's mid-cap stocks.
MDL's quarterly results show long-term growth story
MDL's latest quarterly results are a bit of a mixed bag: revenue ticked up slightly compared to last year, but net profit dropped sharply.
Still, if you zoom out, the company's long-term growth is pretty impressive—revenues and profits have both jumped several times over since 2021, showing it has serious staying power despite short-term bumps.