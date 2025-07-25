US court dismisses fraud case against Intel over stock crash

Lawsuit dismissal and Intel's current situation

On Wednesday [July 23], Judge Trina Thompson ruled that Intel had actually warned investors about possible risks with its foundry business.

She said forcing companies to share unaudited numbers early could confuse people and slow down innovation.

This is the second time this lawsuit has been dismissed.

Meanwhile, Intel is dealing with its first annual loss since 1986 and tough competition from NVIDIA, AMD, Samsung, and TSMC.

