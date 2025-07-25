Rupee falls to 86.59 against US dollar

A weaker rupee means things like travel, gadgets, and fuel could get pricier for everyone. Plus, when big investors take their money out of India—over ₹2,133.69 crore just yesterday—it adds extra pressure on our currency.

Why is the rupee under pressure?

It's a mix of factors: global investors selling off Indian stocks, oil prices inching up again (which makes imports costlier), and the US dollar getting stronger after solid jobs data in America.

The Reserve Bank of India is trying to keep things steady, but experts think the rupee will stay in a tight range for now thanks to these global pressures.