Sensex crashes 540 points, Nifty slips below 24,900 mark

More pain could be ahead for investors

Bajaj Finance posted solid profit growth but flagged rising loan defaults in MSMEs and vehicle loans—never a great sign for the economy.

Market volatility spiked (India VIX up 7%), the rupee lost ground against the dollar, and FIIs sold over ₹2,100 crore in a single day.

With global markets shaky and oil prices climbing, analysts warn that if Nifty falls further, more pain could be ahead for investors.