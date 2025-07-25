Next Article
Sensex crashes 540 points, Nifty slips below 24,900 mark
The Sensex fell 539.85 points to 81,644.32 by 11am on Friday, while the Nifty slipped below 24,900 to 24,868.80.
The drop came after Bajaj Finance's quarterly results disappointed investors, and foreign investors kept pulling money out of Indian stocks.
More pain could be ahead for investors
Bajaj Finance posted solid profit growth but flagged rising loan defaults in MSMEs and vehicle loans—never a great sign for the economy.
Market volatility spiked (India VIX up 7%), the rupee lost ground against the dollar, and FIIs sold over ₹2,100 crore in a single day.
With global markets shaky and oil prices climbing, analysts warn that if Nifty falls further, more pain could be ahead for investors.