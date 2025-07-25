Next Article
Sensex lost 1,100 points in 2 days: How to invest
The Indian stock market just had a tough couple of days—Sensex dropped over 1,100 points and Nifty slid below 24,900.
This dip is being blamed on a mix of local and global factors shaking investor confidence.
Key stocks to watch
Big names like HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, TCS, Infosys, and HUL are significant players in the market news.
Experts suggest it's smart to keep tabs on market news and maybe rethink your investments for now.
Staying updated and diversifying can really help manage risk when things get unpredictable.