M&B Engineering's IPO opens on July 30: Key details here

Fresh issue of ₹275 crore

The IPO includes a fresh issue of ₹275 crore and a promoter sell-off worth ₹375 crore.

Funds will go toward new manufacturing gear, paying off debt, and general business needs.

Shares are set to list by August 6, with most reserved for big institutional investors—but there's still a slice for retail buyers if you're feeling curious about investing in a growing player in India's pre-engineered buildings space.