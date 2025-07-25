BlackRock bans employees from bringing work devices to China

On top of device restrictions, BlackRock has banned staff from using VPNs or connecting remotely to company systems in China. This is because Chinese law now demands that sensitive data stays inside the country, making things tricky (and risky) for global companies.

China's data laws are making companies rethink their strategies

China's tough data rules have made a lot of companies nervous about privacy and surveillance.

For BlackRock, this policy could shake up its plans to grow in China's finance scene.

It's not just them; plenty of big firms are rethinking how they handle travel and tech when it comes to China right now.