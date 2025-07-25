NLC India's stock falls 2% after March quarter results

The company's revenue for the quarter grew 8.3% year-on-year, and net profit soared approximately 311.57% to ₹468.36 crore compared to last year. But profits actually dipped from last quarter because of higher interest costs—something that spooked investors despite the big annual gains.

Stock down almost 10% in last month

Looking at the whole year, NLC India's revenue jumped 17.5% and profit climbed approximately 45.27%, showing solid growth overall.

Still, with rising financing costs weighing on recent results, people are keeping an eye on how the company handles its debt and what moves it makes next.