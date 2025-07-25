Hero MotoCorp's stock dips 2% amid overall market slump

FY24 numbers and dividend announcement

Looking at the full year, Hero's revenue jumped to ₹40,923 crore from last year's ₹37,789 crore, with net profit rising to ₹4,537 crore.

The company announced a final dividend of ₹65 per share for shareholders.

Up next: the board meets on August 6 to review their latest financials—so more updates soon!