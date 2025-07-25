Next Article
Hero MotoCorp's stock dips 2% amid overall market slump
Hero MotoCorp's stock slipped over 2% on Friday, following a general downturn in the two-wheeler market—Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor also saw drops.
Still, Hero posted solid numbers this quarter: revenue grew by 3.67% and net profit hit ₹1,097.71 crore.
FY24 numbers and dividend announcement
Looking at the full year, Hero's revenue jumped to ₹40,923 crore from last year's ₹37,789 crore, with net profit rising to ₹4,537 crore.
The company announced a final dividend of ₹65 per share for shareholders.
Up next: the board meets on August 6 to review their latest financials—so more updates soon!