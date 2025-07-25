Reliance shares fall after ED raids Anil Ambani's locations

ED investigating loans given by Yes Bank

The ED is looking into loans Yes Bank gave out between 2017 and 2019, which may have ended up in shell companies through shady paperwork and weak checks.

Over 50 firms and 25 people are now under scrutiny, raising tough questions about how these loans were handled—and whether some bank officials looked the other way.

Reliance Infra and Power also made it clear they're separate from other Ambani-linked companies at the center of this probe.