Infosys's long-term numbers tell a-tra different story than Expanded price

Strong fundamentals and dividend for shareholders

Infosys kept things stable with zero debt and boosted its earnings per share from ₹45.61 to ₹64.50 since 2021.

The latest quarter brought in ₹42,279cr revenue and ₹6,924cr profit—pretty efficient by any standard.

Plus, investors got some love: a final dividend of ₹22 per share was announced in April and credited at the end of May, highlighting Infosys's focus on rewarding its shareholders even when stock prices wobble.