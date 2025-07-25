Next Article
Infosys's long-term numbers tell a-tra different story than Expanded price
Infosys shares slipped to ₹1,530 on Friday morning—a 1.45% dip—but the company's long-term numbers tell a different story.
Over the past four years, revenue jumped by 62% to ₹1.63 lakh crore, and net profit climbed nearly 38%, showing steady financial growth even when the market gets bumpy.
Strong fundamentals and dividend for shareholders
Infosys kept things stable with zero debt and boosted its earnings per share from ₹45.61 to ₹64.50 since 2021.
The latest quarter brought in ₹42,279cr revenue and ₹6,924cr profit—pretty efficient by any standard.
Plus, investors got some love: a final dividend of ₹22 per share was announced in April and credited at the end of May, highlighting Infosys's focus on rewarding its shareholders even when stock prices wobble.