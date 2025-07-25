Indian government bonds likely to stay steady today

With yields hovering around 6.3%, there's buzz that demand will be strong—especially since investors are hoping for an RBI rate cut soon thanks to cooling inflation . Even foreign investors have been piling in lately.

The RBI is also soaking up extra cash from the market to keep things stable, but a quick dip in yields after the auction wouldn't surprise anyone.

Despite some global worries like rising US rates and oil prices, most expect bond markets here to stay pretty chill.