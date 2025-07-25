Next Article
Indian government bonds likely to stay steady today
Indian government bonds are set to stay steady this Friday, as everyone's watching the RBI's big ₹36,000 crore debt auction.
Most eyes are on the 10-year bonds, which make up ₹30,000 crore of that total.
Buzz that demand will be strong
With yields hovering around 6.3%, there's buzz that demand will be strong—especially since investors are hoping for an RBI rate cut soon thanks to cooling inflation.
Even foreign investors have been piling in lately.
A dip in yields after the auction wouldn't surprise anyone
The RBI is also soaking up extra cash from the market to keep things stable, but a quick dip in yields after the auction wouldn't surprise anyone.
Despite some global worries like rising US rates and oil prices, most expect bond markets here to stay pretty chill.