Sensex drops over 400 points, Nifty settles below 25,000
Sensex dropped over 400 points and Nifty slipped below 25,000 on Friday, continuing a bumpy week for the markets.
Even with talk of future export gains from the India-UK trade deal, overall investor mood stayed cautious.
FIIs have withdrawn ₹11,500 crore in 4 days
If you're tracking investments or just curious about what's shaking up the markets, here's the scoop: foreign investors have pulled out over ₹11,500 crore in just four days.
That's put extra pressure on small-cap stocks—especially those already priced high—and pushed key support levels for Nifty into risky territory.
Nifty may test 24,650 level
Technical signals are flashing red: two straight bearish candlesticks suggest more downside ahead.
Analysts say if Nifty falls below 24,900, we could see a quicker drop toward 24,650 or even lower.
Mixed cues from global markets aren't helping much either.