GE Vernova TD India falls 2% despite strong quarterly results
GE Vernova TD India's stock slipped by 2.19% on Friday—even though the company just posted a huge jump in profits and sales for the last quarter.
It was among the top losers on the Nifty Midcap 150 on July 14, 2025, and was trading at ₹2,465.80 in early trading.
Stellar annual performance
Despite the dip, GE Vernova TD India had a standout year: annual revenue climbed to ₹4,354 crore (up from ₹3,190 crore), and net profit more than tripled to ₹608 crore.
The company is sharing the love with shareholders too—a final dividend of ₹5 per share is coming their way by August 22, double what was paid out in 2024.
Stock has surged 73% in the past year
The fall might just be investors cashing in after a strong run—the stock has surged 73% in the past year and recently hit highs near ₹2,570.
Keep an eye out: with another board meeting set for July 29 to review fresh results, there could be more movement ahead.
