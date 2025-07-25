GE Vernova TD India falls 2% despite strong quarterly results

Stellar annual performance

Despite the dip, GE Vernova TD India had a standout year: annual revenue climbed to ₹4,354 crore (up from ₹3,190 crore), and net profit more than tripled to ₹608 crore.

The company is sharing the love with shareholders too—a final dividend of ₹5 per share is coming their way by August 22, double what was paid out in 2024.