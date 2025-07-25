Next Article
TVS Motor's stock drops 2% despite record revenue, profit
TVS Motor's stock dropped by 2% on Friday, landing at ₹2,741.60 per share—even though the company just posted some of its best numbers yet.
It was one of the biggest losers on the Nifty Next 50 index, showing that good financials don't always mean instant love from investors.
TVS's FY25 numbers
For FY25, TVS pulled in ₹44,089 crore in revenue and a net profit of ₹2,454 crore—both up from 2024.
They also kept their debt-to-equity ratio healthy at 3.25.
The company handed out a ₹10 per share dividend this March and did a big bonus issue in March 2024.
Still, despite all these wins on paper, investors seem to be holding back for now.
