TVS Motor's stock drops 2% despite record revenue, profit

TVS's FY25 numbers

For FY25, TVS pulled in ₹44,089 crore in revenue and a net profit of ₹2,454 crore—both up from 2024.

They also kept their debt-to-equity ratio healthy at 3.25.

The company handed out a ₹10 per share dividend this March and did a big bonus issue in March 2024.

Still, despite all these wins on paper, investors seem to be holding back for now.

```