Dixon, Longcheer join hands for Indian electronics manufacturing
Dixon Technologies just got the go-ahead from the government to set up a new company, Dixtel Infocomm, with Longcheer's Singapore-based subsidiary.
With Dixon owning 74% and Longcheer 26%, they'll start making smartphones, tablets, wearables, AI PCs, automotive electronics, and healthcare devices—all right here in India.
Reducing India's reliance on imported electronics
This joint venture is all about making India less dependent on imports for electronics.
By focusing on local design and manufacturing (not just assembly), Dixtel aims to help India become more self-reliant and innovative in tech hardware.
Dixon-Longcheer partnership
Dixon is a major Indian electronics manufacturer known for consumer gadgets. Longcheer brings in its expertise as a Chinese smart device designer.
Together, they're hoping to shake up India's electronics scene by designing products for big brands like Vivo, Xiaomi, OPPO, and Samsung.