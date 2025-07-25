BSE stock falls 2.34% despite record profits and revenue

Even with strong results and a ₹23 per share dividend announced in May, investors seem cautious. BSE has a solid balance sheet—over ₹10,000 crore in assets, healthy reserves, zero debt, and a recent 2:1 bonus issue—but the stock is trading at a high P/E, making some worry it might be overpriced.

BSE's revenue and profit nearly doubled compared to last year

BSE basically doubled its revenue and profit compared to last year (₹3,212 crore vs. ₹1,592 crore).

Earnings per share also soared—from ₹7.79 to ₹36 this quarter alone.

But despite all that growth, market sentiment is still holding the stock back for now.