BSE stock falls 2.34% despite record profits and revenue
BSE Limited's stock slipped 2.34% on Friday morning, surprising many since the company just posted record profits and revenue for March 2025.
Revenue more than doubled year-on-year, increasing by approximately 101.7%, and net profit for the quarter jumped from ₹82 crore to ₹478 crore.
Investors seem cautious even with strong results
Even with strong results and a ₹23 per share dividend announced in May, investors seem cautious.
BSE has a solid balance sheet—over ₹10,000 crore in assets, healthy reserves, zero debt, and a recent 2:1 bonus issue—but the stock is trading at a high P/E, making some worry it might be overpriced.
BSE's revenue and profit nearly doubled compared to last year
BSE basically doubled its revenue and profit compared to last year (₹3,212 crore vs. ₹1,592 crore).
Earnings per share also soared—from ₹7.79 to ₹36 this quarter alone.
But despite all that growth, market sentiment is still holding the stock back for now.