BDL posts highest-ever revenue, but profits fall—stock slips 2.15%
Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) shares slipped 2.15% on Friday, even though the company posted its highest-ever annual revenue.
Investors seemed cautious after BDL's profits fell, despite big jumps in sales.
Revenue up, but profit decline worries investors
BDL's Q4 revenue more than doubled to ₹1,776 crore, pushing full-year sales up 41%.
But profits dropped—Q4 net profit fell 5.5%, and yearly profit was down 10%.
Rising costs squeezed margins, making investors nervous about future earnings.
Stock has been volatile
Even with zero debt and a recent stock split, BDL's stock has been volatile.
The market is keeping a close eye as profit growth remains shaky.