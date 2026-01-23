Adani Green's profit nosedives, but clean energy growth shines

Finance costs rose to ₹1,698 crore from ₹1,251 crore year-on-year, an increase of about 36%, making it tough for AGEL to hold onto profits. Even with total income ticking up 7.6%, those bigger bills really stung.

Big wins on the green energy front

Here's the upside: AGEL is still growing fast where it counts.

Energy sales jumped 37%, and they added a massive 5.6 GW of renewable capacity in 2026—making up 14% of all new solar and wind power in India this year.

So while profits took a hit, their clean energy game is only getting stronger.