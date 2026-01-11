Adani Group to invest ₹1.5L crore in Kutch by 2031
What's the story
The Adani Group has announced a massive investment of ₹1.5 lakh crore in the Kutch region over the next five years. The announcement was made by Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd, at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference today. He emphasized India's status as one of the most attractive investment and manufacturing destinations globally.
Future plans
Adani Group's ambitious projects
Adani revealed that the group intends to complete the Kavda renewable energy project and commission its entire 37GW capacity by 2030. He also announced plans to double the port capacity at Mundra over the next decade. "Every one of these investments aligns with India's national priorities, employment generation, industrial competitiveness, sustainability, and long-term resilience," he said during his address at the conference.
Economic impact
Contribution to India's economic growth
Adani highlighted India's resilience amid global economic uncertainty, noting that the country is growing nearly 8% and expanding its manufacturing base. He said India is "confidently progressing toward becoming a five trillion dollar economy and the world's third largest." The MD of Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd also stressed on Gujarat's importance in this transformation, saying, "Gujarat is not just a state of investment. It is our foundation."
Strategic hub
Mundra Port: A symbol of Adani's vision
Adani called Mundra Port the 'karma bhoomi' of the Adani Group, saying it is more than just India's largest commercial port. He described it as a fully integrated multimodal logistics gateway and home to several industrial complexes including India's biggest copper smelter plant, a coal-to-PVC complex, and a solar manufacturing complex. "Mundra demonstrates how long-term vision can transform not just a region but also how industries can transform," Karan said.