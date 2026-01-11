Adani Group to invest ₹1.5L crore in Kutch by 2031

The Adani Group has announced a massive investment of ₹1.5 lakh crore in the Kutch region over the next five years. The announcement was made by Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd, at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference today. He emphasized India's status as one of the most attractive investment and manufacturing destinations globally.

Future plans Adani Group's ambitious projects Adani revealed that the group intends to complete the Kavda renewable energy project and commission its entire 37GW capacity by 2030. He also announced plans to double the port capacity at Mundra over the next decade. "Every one of these investments aligns with India's national priorities, employment generation, industrial competitiveness, sustainability, and long-term resilience," he said during his address at the conference.

Economic impact Contribution to India's economic growth Adani highlighted India's resilience amid global economic uncertainty, noting that the country is growing nearly 8% and expanding its manufacturing base. He said India is "confidently progressing toward becoming a five trillion dollar economy and the world's third largest." The MD of Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd also stressed on Gujarat's importance in this transformation, saying, "Gujarat is not just a state of investment. It is our foundation."