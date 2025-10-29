Adani Group stocks gain ₹48,550cr in 1 day
Adani Group stocks shot up by ₹48,550 crore in market value in just one trading day, after impressive September 2025 quarter earnings from Adani Green Energy and Adani Total Gas.
All 10 group companies saw gains, marking a big comeback in investor confidence after a rocky period.
Adani Green Energy and Adani Total Gas report strong Q2
Adani Green Energy's profit more than doubled to ₹583 crore this quarter, boosted by higher power sales and major capacity growth—now making it India's largest renewable energy player.
Adani Total Gas also grew its revenue by 19% to ₹1,569 crore, even though profits declined by 11.9% due to rising costs.
For anyone watching the clean energy space or the stock market, these numbers show serious momentum.
After regulatory pressure eased, investor trust is bouncing back
Investor trust is bouncing back as regulatory pressure has eased—SEBI recently dismissed allegations of market manipulation against the group after finding no evidence.
With strong financials and expansion underway, Adani is showing it can weather tough markets and keep growing.