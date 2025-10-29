Adani Group stocks gain ₹48,550cr in 1 day

Adani Green Energy and Adani Total Gas report strong Q2

Adani Green Energy's profit more than doubled to ₹583 crore this quarter, boosted by higher power sales and major capacity growth—now making it India's largest renewable energy player.

Adani Total Gas also grew its revenue by 19% to ₹1,569 crore, even though profits declined by 11.9% due to rising costs.

For anyone watching the clean energy space or the stock market, these numbers show serious momentum.