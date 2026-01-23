Adani Group stocks tumble as SEC pushes to email summons
Adani Group shares slid on Friday, January 23, 2026 after the US SEC asked a court for permission to serve legal summons by email to Chairman Gautam Adani and executive Sagar Adani.
This is tied to a $265 million alleged bribery and securities fraud case (year not specified in source).
Why does this matter?
The SEC says Adani Green Energy's bond documents were misleading about anti-bribery practices, which has shaken investor confidence and sent shares down even further—with intraday drops of several percent.
The move also highlights how global regulators are stepping up scrutiny of big Indian companies, making investors more cautious.
What's behind the email push?
India's law ministry blocked earlier attempts to serve legal papers in person, calling out procedural issues.
Now, the SEC wants approval to use email instead—showing just how far regulators will go when traditional routes hit roadblocks.