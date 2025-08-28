Adani Group's cement division drives record ₹23,793 crore Ebitda

Cement division's contribution to group earnings

The cement division really pulled its weight this quarter—its Ebitda jumped 37% to ₹2,242 crore and made up nearly 10% of group earnings.

Over the past year, total group Ebitda grew 10% to ₹90,572 crore.

Looking forward, Adani is planning massive investments of up to ₹1.6 lakh crore and wants to more than double its Ebitda by 2030—all part of their push to get even bigger and stronger in the market despite recent bumps in the road.