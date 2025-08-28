Adani Group's EBITDA hits record high, up 10% year-on-year

Infrastructure still core focus, but renewable energy gains significant ground

Nearly 87% of these profits came from infrastructure sectors, but Adani's bet on things like solar and wind is paying off too—these "incubating" assets, including airports, solar and wind manufacturing, and roads, crossed ₹10,000 crore in EBITDA.

Adani Green Energy alone boosted its capacity by 45%, adding more solar and wind power to the mix.