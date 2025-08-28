Adani Group's EBITDA hits record high, up 10% year-on-year
Adani Group just posted its highest-ever EBITDA—₹90,572 crore—on a trailing 12-month basis as of Q1 FY26, up 10% from last year.
This jump comes mainly from their core infrastructure businesses like utilities and transport, plus big gains in newer areas like airports and renewable energy.
Infrastructure still core focus, but renewable energy gains significant ground
Nearly 87% of these profits came from infrastructure sectors, but Adani's bet on things like solar and wind is paying off too—these "incubating" assets, including airports, solar and wind manufacturing, and roads, crossed ₹10,000 crore in EBITDA.
Adani Green Energy alone boosted its capacity by 45%, adding more solar and wind power to the mix.
Total assets top ₹6.1 lakh crore
Adani's total assets now top ₹6.1 lakh crore, with enough cash (₹53,843 crore) to cover loan payments for almost two years.
Plus, most of their earnings come from highly rated assets, showing the group is not just growing fast but staying financially solid.