Adani-linked fund takes Nomura to court over $43 million loss

What's behind the fight?

Oyster Bay says Nomura broke their repayment deal by selling the shares too soon.

In response, Nomura points to warnings from its Asia bankers about risky leverage after a video call between Nomura officials and Elara's CEO.

Meanwhile, India's market regulator (SEBI) recently found there wasn't enough evidence to back up the fraud claims against Adani.

For context, this isn't the first time Nomura has been caught up in high-stakes stock drama—it lost $3 billion during the Archegos collapse in 2021.